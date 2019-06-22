Ben Smith keeps emotions in check after last Highlanders game but admits ending will 'probably' hit him later

Ben Smith says he's had a few texts to remind him that his time as a Highlander has come to an end but the realisation and emotions that come with it haven't quite hit him yet.

With Smith headed to French club Pau after the World Cup, last night's loss to the Crusaders was the final time he'd run out for the Southern franchise after 10 years, over 150 caps and a maiden title.

Smith admitted he hasn't thought about it too much.

"I've enjoyed the ride with the Highlanders," he said.

"It's a team that I've loved and grown up watching right from the get go and it's going to be weird when everyone laces up their boots next year and I'm not involved."

Smith admitted he's been emotional before in situations like this but it hasn't sunken in yet.

"I think probably later on down the track I'll look back on this and reflect on it a bit more."

Smith didn't mince his words when talking about the loss though.