Ben Smith fired-up to be back with All Blacks after sabbatical - 'It made me appreciate being able to be a rugby player'

Ben Smith is excited to be back with the All Blacks after missing most of last year's international calender while he took a break from rugby.

Smith missed eight Tests last year after exercising the sabbatical option in his contract.

But he said the time off has only made him more determined to perform in the black jersey again.

"I'm obviously pretty excited to be back in here," he said.

"I suppose a bit of time out from the game actually made me appreciate being able to be a rugby player.

"I'm just enjoying my rugby."

Smith has been named a vice-captain along with Sam Cane to assist new skipper Sam Whitelock in the Hansen's 2018 squad with regular leader Kieran Read still sidelined recovering from back surgery.

