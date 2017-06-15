 

Ben Smith draws inspiration from Richie McCaw before leading the All Blacks: 'He was always calm'

Ben Smith is keeping calm ahead of becoming the 68th All Blacks captain tomorrow night against Samoa, although he does admit he's taking some notes out of a highly-regarded former teammate's book when it comes to the new gig.

The Highlanders skipper will become the 68th leader for the All Blacks – and he's using the most famous of them all as his case study.
Smith, who has captained the Highlanders since 2014 and led the side to their first ever Super Rugby title in 2015, says there are a few mental aspects from Richie McCaw's approach he'll take into tomorrow night at Eden Park.

"A big thing that stood out for me is he was consistent in what he did," Smith told media today.

"He led a lot through his actions but I think he was always calm and he always had a lot of trust in the group - that's something I took away from Richie."

McCaw captained the All Blacks in 110 matches of his 148-Test career, winning 98 of those games including two Rugby World Cup finals in 2011 and 2015.

McCaw's successor and usual All Blacks captain Kieran Read is currently sidelined recovering from surgery for a fractured thumb he received while playing for the Crusaders against the Cheetahs at the end of April.

However, All Blacks management is confident he is progressing well enough to be ready for when the team face the Lions next weekend in their first match of the three-Test series in Auckland.

