 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Ben Smith back to lead Highlanders in pre-season hitout against Waratahs

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks vice-captain Ben Smith will make his return to rugby in the picturesque surrounds of Queenstown as his Highlanders outfit take on the NSW Waratahs in Friday's pre-season clash.

Ben Smith of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Stormers, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 28th April 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Ben Smith of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Stormers in Dunedin.

Source: Photosport

Star fullback Smith, capped 64 times by New Zealand, hasn't played since helping his country to a last-gasp 35-29 win over Australia in late August.

He has since been on a rugby sabbatical.

But the 31-year-old will make his return in the navy-and-gold colours of the Highlanders in Queenstown, leading an inexperienced side.

With the side's incumbent Test players yet to return, halfback Josh Ioane and first five-eighth Josh Renton will start, with Teihorangi Walden at second-five.

Shannon Frizell, Dillon Hunt and Adam Knight make up the loose forward trio, while Aki Seiuli, Greg Pleasants-Tate and Tyrel Lomax are up front.

Team regulars including co-captain Ash Dixon, Fletcher Smith, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Tom Franklin and Tevita Li will start from an extended bench.

The game will be played over three 30-minute thirds.

"There is plenty of competition within the team - some guys there who have a bit of experience and then there are some new guys," coach Aaron Mauger said.

"We'll see how they go in the next couple of games and learn a bit about them."

HIGHLANDERS: Ben Smith (co-capt), Josh Timu, Terrance Hepetema, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Nabura, Josh Ioane, Josh Renton, Adam Knight, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Tyrel Lomax, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli.

RESERVES: Ash Dixon (co-capt), Guy Millar, Kalolo Tuiloma, Siate Tokolahi, Jackson Hemopo, Kayne Hammington, Fletcher Smith, Ryan Tongia, Flynn Thomas, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Tom Franklin, Dan Pryor, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Rob Thompson, Matt Faddes, Tevita Li, Josh McKay.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent denies code-swapping report

2
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 27, 2017, so called "grid girls" line up after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco. Formula One says it is ending the practice of using "grid girls" and "podium girls" at races, with F1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches saying Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018, the use of the women on the grid is clearly "at odds with modern day societal norms." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

Formula One to no longer use 'grid girls' before races or on podiums

00:37
3
Alistair Coetzee noted the gulf in class between New Zealand and the rest of the world.

Springboks coach slams South African rugby bosses, says he was 'set up to fail' in scathing letter

01:19
4
The Crusaders coach says the game against the Hurricanes is an opportunity to set a platform for the season.

'Pre-season isn't about the winning side' - Scott Robertson looking to build combos in Crusaders' first hit-out

00:44
5
The ICC has called in their anti-corruption unit for a closer look. It’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

00:07
Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Raw video: Here's the reason Auckland's Tamaki Drive was closed today - now MetService says heavy rain has just arrived

Raw video shows why authorities had no choice but to close Tamaki Drive this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

00:15
Tamaki Drive is shut to motorists but that didn’t stop others braving the king tide, with mixed results.

LIVE: Chaos on West Coast, town of Greymouth completely closed to public, as 'major storm' surges towards South Island

1 NEWS has the latest weather developments around the country.


00:51
The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.

Prime Minister's first 100 days speech: 'No one has made that kind of dent into child poverty... but we want to and we will'

There were jokes, a comparison to Trump's speech, and just one mention of Morrinsville.


01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 