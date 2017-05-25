Ben Smith back to lead Highlanders in pre-season hitout against Waratahs

All Blacks vice-captain Ben Smith will make his return to rugby in the picturesque surrounds of Queenstown as his Highlanders outfit take on the NSW Waratahs in Friday's pre-season clash.

Ben Smith of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Stormers in Dunedin. Source: Photosport

Star fullback Smith, capped 64 times by New Zealand, hasn't played since helping his country to a last-gasp 35-29 win over Australia in late August.

He has since been on a rugby sabbatical.

But the 31-year-old will make his return in the navy-and-gold colours of the Highlanders in Queenstown, leading an inexperienced side.

With the side's incumbent Test players yet to return, halfback Josh Ioane and first five-eighth Josh Renton will start, with Teihorangi Walden at second-five.

Shannon Frizell, Dillon Hunt and Adam Knight make up the loose forward trio, while Aki Seiuli, Greg Pleasants-Tate and Tyrel Lomax are up front.

Team regulars including co-captain Ash Dixon, Fletcher Smith, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Tom Franklin and Tevita Li will start from an extended bench.

The game will be played over three 30-minute thirds.

"There is plenty of competition within the team - some guys there who have a bit of experience and then there are some new guys," coach Aaron Mauger said.

"We'll see how they go in the next couple of games and learn a bit about them."

HIGHLANDERS: Ben Smith (co-capt), Josh Timu, Terrance Hepetema, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Nabura, Josh Ioane, Josh Renton, Adam Knight, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Tyrel Lomax, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli.