Ben Lam dropped to the bench, Jordie Barrett back at fullback as Hurricanes revamp backline for derby with Blues

The Hurricanes have revamped their backline and added much-needed experience to their forward pack for this week's Super Rugby derby with the Blues.

Jordie Barrett returns to fullback while brother Beauden has overcome his concussion from the second All Blacks Test to reclaim the No.10 jersey.

Surrounding them, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Julian Savea cover the wings while Ngani Laumape is joined by promoted utility Wes Goosen in the midfield.

That has seen stellar finisher Ben Lam, who leads the competition this year in tries scored with 14, dropped to the bench while last week's starting first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop has fallen out of the 23-man squad altogether.

In the forwards, England flanker Brad Shields returns to the side having shaken off a flu to captain the side in his 100th Super Rugby appearance.

The Hurricanes have also welcomed back Vaea Fifita for Friday's contest after he too suffered a head knock in the All Blacks' second Test against France last month.

The Wellington franchise is attempting to end a three-match losing streak after their shock 24-12 loss to the Brumbies in Canberra last week.

They face the Blues at Westpac Stadium at 7:30pm on Friday.

Hurricanes: 15. J Barrett, 14. N Milner-Skudder, 13. W Goosen, 12. N Laumape, 11. J Savea, 10. B Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Blade Thomson, 7. Sam Henwood, 6. Brad Shields (C), 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Vaea Fifita, 3. Ben May, 2. Ricky Ricitelli, 1. Toby Smith