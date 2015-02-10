 

Ben Barba in line for whopping deal with French club Toulon

Ben Barba is set to become one of the highest-paid rugby union players in the world after accepting a mega-deal from French powerhouse Toulon.

Barba has taken up a two-and-a-half year deal worth more than a reported $1 million a season following his shock exit from Cronulla.

Cronulla were blindsided today after their 2016 premiership fullback Barba accepted the offer in the wake of the NRL's hardline stance on his drugs ban.

"We are of the understanding the contract with Toulon will be effective immediately," the Sharks said in a statement.

"Ben believes accepting this offer to be in the best interests of himself and his family."

He could debut for Toulon at next weekend's Global Tens rugby tournament in Brisbane.

The deal would place him as one of the best paid players in the world behind All Blacks legend Dan Carter and Toulon teammates Matt Giteau and Leigh Halfpenny.

It also suggests the door is open for further raids on Australia's league stars by Toulon due to the cross-code interest of their coach, former English league international Mike Ford.

Ford was instrumental in luring Sam Burgess from South Sydney to the 15-man game during his stint at English club Bath and has already secured Parramatta sensation Semi Radradra for Toulon at the conclusion of the 2017 NRL season.

Barba has already been put on notice that off-field misdemeanours that blighted his brilliant league career won't be tolerated by the French club.

Toulon's rich owner Mourad Boudjellal told French newspaper L'Equipe that Barba's deal had strict behavioural clauses and he would be sacked following the first infraction.

Boudjellal said Ford remained a keen follower of league and had been monitoring Barba's career with interest.

It remains to be seen how Barba will fit into the Top 14 side with Welsh international Leigh Halfpenny standing in his way for the fullback role, while they also boast France playmaker Francois Trinh-Duc at five eighth, along with Giteau who is departing after this season.

It's likely he is seen in a utility role.

Toulon shocked the NRL world late on Tuesday by trumpeting Barba's signature for the rest of the current season only.

Barba had hoped to move to France while serving his 12-game NRL ban for a second positive illicit drugs test, however the governing body moved quickly to shut down that plan.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg declared Barba's suspension wouldn't start until any overseas playing commitments were completed, virtually ruling Barba out of a return to the NRL this year.

The NRL's strong stance led Barba to question whether to back-track, prompting Toulon to table a longer term deal.

Barba, 27, played 168 games across his nine-year NRL career and was a key component in the Sharks' maiden premiership win last year.

After debuting for Canterbury in 2008, Barba went on to win the 2012 Dally M after guiding them to the grand final.

He exited the club the following year amid domestic violence allegations and joined Brisbane.

He failed to recapture his best form at Red Hill and accepted a career lifeline from Sharks coach Shane Flanagan in 2015.

