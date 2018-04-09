 

'I believe in the team' - Israel Folau proud to re-sign with struggling Wallabies

AAP
Divisive superstar Israel Folau hopes Wallabies fans can move on following his decision to recommit to the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs for at least another four years.

Folau's series of anti-gay social media posts earlier this year led to a firestorm and placed his career in Australian rugby in doubt.

The 29-year-old made the startling admission ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup battle with the All Blacks in Tokyo that he enjoyed the backlash during the the most turbulent period of his life.

"Obviously a lot of people will say negative things about what was happening, but it taught me to actually love and forgive them for obviously not agreeing and that's something that I've learnt to take on," he said.

"I totally understand everyone else's view. They are obviously different to mine and I respect that.

"It doesn't change how I look at that person. What I don't want to do is compromise what I believe in and being true to my faith in God.

"I'm always going to follow that even though probably a lot of people won't agree with that."

Folau's new deal will take him through until the end of 2022 - when he is 34 - and ensure the sought-after code-hopper spends at least 10 seasons in the 15-man code.

He considered offers to return to the NRL, the Queensland Reds or even head overseas to Japan or Europe, but ultimately his love for the Wallabies and Waratahs won over.

"The journey I've been on so far, I wasn't expecting to go from league to AFL and then AFL to rugby," Folau said.

"I'm 29 now, I can't tell the future, but I'm never really feeling comfortable in the position I'm in. Whatever happens to me, it keeps me on my toes, just trying to improve as a footy player but also as a person as well."

Folau's retention is not only a huge boost for the Wallabies ahead of Saturday's Test but for next year's World Cup and beyond, with or without coach Michael Cheika.

"There are lots of young guys coming through who are talented and we are playing some good footy, bits and pieces in games," he said.

"Being consistent is the great challenge and one to be a part of.

"I believe in the team and what we have here. Cheik is doing a really good job in directing the team."

Isreal Folau of Australia after the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 08/10/2016 Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz
Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
