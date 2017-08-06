'I believe in miracles' - Lions coach in awe of 'unreal' Crusaders ahead of Super Rugby final

 

The Lions are taking an interesting mental approach to this weekend's Super Rugby final against the Crusaders, calling their Kiwi opponents "unreal" while also hoping for another "miracle".

That's the mindset of coach Swys de Bruin as his team head to Christchurch after overcoming the Waratahs in Johannesburg on Sunday morning NZT.

De Bruin commented on the Canterbury super rugby franchise after watching them conquer the Hurricanes 30-12 on Saturday night.

"They are unreal. We will have to try and find a crack in that armour.

"I saw a few miracles happen [in our semi-final win]. The bounce of the ball went our way and I am very thankful that we are able to go to the best team in the world.

"I believe in miracles and this team has proven it. So anything can happen. The Crusaders are the favourites – they are a very good team – but it is still 80 minutes between four white lines so it will be interesting."

The game kicks off at 7:30pm at AMI Stadium on Saturday.

'The team knows when it's a full house' - Crusaders hoping for sellout crowd in first home final in a decade

The Crusaders are hoping their loyal fan base will turn out in numbers for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Lions.

All Blacks loose forward Matt Todd told 1 NEWS today the team hopes to get some extra help from the crowd this weekend when they play their first final in Christchurch in 10 years.

"There's nothing better than running out and the stands are full," he said.

"The team certainly notices when it's a full house - that's for sure."

After dominant performances in the quarter-finals against the Sharks (40-10) and semi-finals against the Hurricanes (30-12), the team earned the right to host this year's finale thanks to entering playoffs as the table-toppers from the regular season.

It's the first time the Crusaders have finished the regular season on top of the standings in a decade; 2008 was also the last time the Crusaders hosted a final, beating the Waratahs 20-12 in Christchurch.

Only three players remain in the squad that played that match - Kieran Read, Wyatt Crockett and Tim Bateman.

Todd admitted hosting a final has been a long time coming.

"It's been a hell of a long time," he said.

"As a team, we're rapt to be able to play at home in front of our family."

The Crusaders play the Lions at 7:30pm on Saturday at AMI Stadium.

The Wallabies' first clash with the All Blacks in Perth has been confirmed for Saturday, August 10 next year.

Perth's new 60,000 seat Optus Stadium secured the hosting rights for the 2019 game two years ago and the date has now been confirmed.

It will be the first time the two sides have locked horns in the Western Australia capital and a sellout crowd is expected for the Trans Tasman showdown.

It will be the Wallabies' only Bledisloe Cup match in Australia that year because of the Rugby World Cup.

The Wallabies' ended their seven-match losing streak to the All Blacks with a 23-18 win at Suncorp Stadium in October last year.

However, Australia haven't held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

The Wallabies will host the All Blacks on August 18 in a Bledisloe Cup/Rugby Championship clash at Stadium Australia.

