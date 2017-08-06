'I believe in miracles' - Lions coach in awe of 'unreal' Crusaders ahead of Super Rugby final

The Lions are taking an interesting mental approach to this weekend's Super Rugby final against the Crusaders, calling their Kiwi opponents "unreal" while also hoping for another "miracle".
That's the mindset of coach Swys de Bruin as his team head to Christchurch after overcoming the Waratahs in Johannesburg on Sunday morning NZT.
De Bruin commented on the Canterbury super rugby franchise after watching them conquer the Hurricanes 30-12 on Saturday night.
"They are unreal. We will have to try and find a crack in that armour.
"I saw a few miracles happen [in our semi-final win]. The bounce of the ball went our way and I am very thankful that we are able to go to the best team in the world.
"I believe in miracles and this team has proven it. So anything can happen. The Crusaders are the favourites – they are a very good team – but it is still 80 minutes between four white lines so it will be interesting."
The game kicks off at 7:30pm at AMI Stadium on Saturday.