Beaver to lead Chiefs in first pre-season Super Rugby showdown with Bulls

Veteran first five-eighth Stephen Donald will captain the Chiefs in their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Bulls in Brisbane.

Stephen Donald set to return to Super Rugby with the Chiefs Source: Photosport

Coach Dave Rennie has named a side missing most of his All Blacks for the match which falls two days out from the Global Tens tournament in the same city.

Samoan international Tim Nanai-Williams will start at centre in his return to the Chiefs, having missed last season to pursue a Japanese club contract.

Also starting is four-Test All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala, whose 2016 season was ruined by a serious knee injury.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Tim Nanai-Williams, Johnny Faauli, Latu Vaeno, Stephen Donald (capt), Brad Weber, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Karpik, Taleni Seu, Matiaha Martin, Mitchell Brown, Nepo Laulala, Brayden Mitchell, Mitchell Graham.