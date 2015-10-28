 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Beaver to lead Chiefs in first pre-season Super Rugby showdown with Bulls

share

Source:

NZN

Veteran first five-eighth Stephen Donald will captain the Chiefs in their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Bulls in Brisbane.

Stephen Donald set to return to Super Rugby with the Chiefs

Source: Photosport

Coach Dave Rennie has named a side missing most of his All Blacks for the match which falls two days out from the Global Tens tournament in the same city.

Samoan international Tim Nanai-Williams will start at centre in his return to the Chiefs, having missed last season to pursue a Japanese club contract.

Also starting is four-Test All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala, whose 2016 season was ruined by a serious knee injury.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Tim Nanai-Williams, Johnny Faauli, Latu Vaeno, Stephen Donald (capt), Brad Weber, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Karpik, Taleni Seu, Matiaha Martin, Mitchell Brown, Nepo Laulala, Brayden Mitchell, Mitchell Graham.

Reserves: Hika Elliot, Sosefo Kautai, Atu Moli, Fin Hoeata, Liam Messam, Finlay Christie, James Lowe, Toni Pulu, Joe Ravouvou, Luteru Laulala, Kane Hames.

Related

Chiefs

00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament
00:54
The All Blacks and Chiefs prop surprised his surgeon with how quickly he is recovering to the point he’s already attending four-day training camps.

'I snapped three ligaments' - Chiefs prop Nepo Laulala eyes All Blacks return in time for Lions after horror knee injury
00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'Look in the end we have moved on' – Chiefs coach quickly changes subject away from off-field dramas

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:09
1
The Racing 92 lock was in typical fine form when asked which of his Kiwi comrades he prefers to tackle at training.

Watch: 'He's a girl!' - Former All Black Ali Williams pulls no punches on his legendary Kiwi team mates

00:32
2
New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

00:20
3
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

00:30
4
The New Zealand team beat Wales 72-39 in their last match of their Northern tour.

Video: Slow starting Silver Ferns hammer Wales in final Test in Cardiff

5

Beaver to lead Chiefs in first pre-season Super Rugby showdown with Bulls

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

00:59
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.

04:21
Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

Watch: Petrified Matty McLean's hilarious reaction on Rainbow's End ride, but don't worry, 'we're getting so skinny!'

Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

03:44

Matty McLean and Brodie Kane ambitiously try to lose weight at Rainbow's End

The Breakfast duo tested the theory of theme park weightloss.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ