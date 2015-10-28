Beaver to lead Chiefs in first pre-season Super Rugby showdown with Bulls

Source:NZN
Veteran first five-eighth Stephen Donald will captain the Chiefs in their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Bulls in Brisbane.
Stephen Donald set to return to Super Rugby with the Chiefs
Source: Photosport
Coach Dave Rennie has named a side missing most of his All Blacks for the match which falls two days out from the Global Tens tournament in the same city.
Samoan international Tim Nanai-Williams will start at centre in his return to the Chiefs, having missed last season to pursue a Japanese club contract.
Also starting is four-Test All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala, whose 2016 season was ruined by a serious knee injury.
Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Tim Nanai-Williams, Johnny Faauli, Latu Vaeno, Stephen Donald (capt), Brad Weber, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Karpik, Taleni Seu, Matiaha Martin, Mitchell Brown, Nepo Laulala, Brayden Mitchell, Mitchell Graham.
Reserves: Hika Elliot, Sosefo Kautai, Atu Moli, Fin Hoeata, Liam Messam, Finlay Christie, James Lowe, Toni Pulu, Joe Ravouvou, Luteru Laulala, Kane Hames.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport