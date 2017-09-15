'Beautiful to watch!' - Taranaki props work in tandem to score superb try against Bay of Plenty

Taranaki have beaten Bay of Plenty 29-7 to maintain an impressive start to the NPC season but it may have come at a cost.

The home side scored four tries to one in New Plymouth in a lop-sided cross-over match, leaving them firmly in third place in the Premiership behind unbeaten pair Canterbury and North Harbour.

However, there will be considerable concern over the health of second five-eighth Charlie Ngatai, who exited the game after suffering a blow to the head and failing a subsequent HIA test.

One-test All Black Ngatai spent a year out of rugby battling concussion-related symptoms before returning for the Chiefs, midway through this year's Super Rugby season.

This latest blow will be treated with care by medical staff, placing Ngatai's involvement in the rest of the season in doubt.

His team were otherwise impressive in wintry conditions, dominating at scrum time and launching some impressive attacks.

They led 8-0 at halftime, boosted by a try near the end of the spell to winger Declan O'Donnell. It came soon after Bay of Plenty lost flanker Henry Stowers to the sin bin for a lifting tackle.

Stowers was still off when the impressive Mitchell Graham barrelled over off a sweet offload from fellow-prop Angus Ta'avao.

A relatively even second half ended in a rush, with Manasa Mataele and Sione Lea before the visitors bagged a consolation through Elijah Nicholas.