Beauden's back? Barrett spotted at Blues training ahead of Super Rugby final

The Blues have had some serious firepower return to training this week ahead of the trans-Tasman Super Rugby final although the chances of Beauden Barrett actually taking the field remain rather small.

Beauden Barrett at Blues training after returning from Japan. Source: 1 NEWS

Fresh out of managed isolation after returning from his rugby sabbatical in Japan, Barrett was spotted at today’s training with the Auckland Super Rugby franchise.

Barrett has missed the Blues’ entire season to date after taking his talents to Japan to play a season for Top League club Suntory Sungoliath, finishing one game short of a championship after losing the final to Panasonic.

Unfortunately for Barrett, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to redeem that loss this Saturday against the Highlanders with his announcement about the Japan break last July stating he’d miss the Blues’ entire season before returning for the All Blacks.

Barrett was wearing a reserves bib at this morning’s training session as well.

In his absence, the Blues finished a disappointing third in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition behind the Chiefs and eventual winners Crusaders but have turned things around in the trans-Tasman competition to finish first after the round robin with five wins against the Australian teams.