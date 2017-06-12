Beauden, Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith confirmed for rugby v cricket charity clash

Three more All Blacks stars will be turning out for January's rugby v cricket 'Black Clash', with Aaron Smith and brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett on board.

The Black Clash T20 Bonanza will see legends from both codes go head to head but the reason they're meeting in the middle is to pour more money into both sport's welfare programmes.

Already boasting the likes of Richie McCaw, Kieran Read and Israel Dagg, the star trio will add more firepower to an impressive looking rugby side, coached by Sir Graham Henry.

Jordie Barrett, 21, boasts the strongest cricketing pedigree of the three, having turned out for Central Districts at under-19 level, as well as representing Taranaki in the Hawke Cup.

Brother Beauden, 27, is also an avid cricket fan, describing himself as a "left-hand batsman and specialist fielder."

Smith, 29, is another age-grade representative cricketer, but is most looking forward to meeting his hero when the first ball is bowled on January 25.

"The thing I'm most exited about is the chance to meet Brendon McCullum. He's a real hero of mine and now I'll get the chance to see him smack a ball close -up. Hopefully just not off my bowling!"