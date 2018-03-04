Beauden Barrett's crafty grubber sets up Vince Aso for textbook Hurricanes try against dumbfounded Jaguares

The Hurricanes have toiled to a 34-9 victory over the Jaguares in an error-strewn Super Rugby clash in Buenos Aires.

In a match littered by knock-ons, poor lineouts, turnovers and frequent scrum penalties, the Canes just about did enough to dominate.

They managed two tries through Ben Lam and Ngani Laumape to establish a 12-6 half-time lead, before Test winger Julian Savea exhibited some vintage form to bump off three defenders and put Matt Proctor over the line.

At 19-9 up, prop Ben May went to the sin bin for a ludicrous off-the-ball tackle on Jaguares captain Pablo Matera, putting his side under more pressure.

But the Jaguares - almost man-for-man the Argentinian Test team - couldn't capitalise, showing themselves to be equally error-prone on their home patch.

Instead, reserve Canes back Vince Aso collected a Beauden Barrett grubber kick to score his side's clincher and bonus-point try.

Particularly in the latter stages of the match, the Jaguares squandered chance after chance to score a try, as the likes of Joaquin Tuculet, Matias Orlando, Gonzalo Bertranou and Juan Manuel Leguizaman bottled opportunities.

Jackson Garden-Bachop later hit a Canes penalty goal, before flanker Blade Thomson rounded out the result with a long-range five-pointer.

With their first win of the season on the board, the Canes will now go into next week's Kiwi derby against the Crusaders in good spirits.

They'll also go into the match with the likes of Laumape and Savea firing.

They had lost last week's season-opener against the Bulls 21-19.