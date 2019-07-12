TODAY |

Beauden Barrett won't solve all of the Blues' problems, says Steve Hansen: 'It's a team game'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues

The star signing of Beauden Barrett won't be the fix-all required for the Blues, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says, with the star first-five to move to Auckland from the Hurricanes.

Barrett, 28, will move to the Blues as part of his new New Zealand Rugby deal, having spent the past nine seasons with the Hurricanes.

The signing comes as a timely boost for the Blues, having once again finished at the bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference, struggling to keep pace with the other four Kiwi sides.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Hansen says that the Blues will need more than one player - albeit boasting the quality of Barrett - to realistically compete for a first Super Rugby title since 2003.

"You can't win too many things without a good 10," Hansen began. "But having said that, you can't win too many things without a good forward pack, producing ball to go forwards.

"You can't win too many thing if your outsides aren't scoring tries and defending in the middle.

"It's a team game, and you need everyone to be doing their job."

Hansen though, did speak of the quality that Barrett will bring to the Blues, realistically not having boasted a world class first-five since Carlos Spencer.

"I think the Blues will be thinking that we've got someone here who we can build a team around," Hansen said.

"It's no different than any other franchise, even the All Blacks.

"You have a spine, and your 10 is the main computer, it's where most of the big decisions are made. He touches the ball more times than anyone else. If you've got a computer that works real good, you've given yourself to grow a team around it."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The star first-five has traded the Hurricanes for the Blues. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sam Cane leaves the field after a historic win to Ireland. New Zealand All Blacks v Ireland test match rugby at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Saturday 5 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Sam Cane to captain All Blacks, SBW part of travelling side to face Argentina
2
Barrett informed both Perenara and Dane Coles of his decision a few days before it went public.
'He was a man I had to keep in the loop' – Beauden Barrett said it was 'difficult' telling TJ Perenara of move
3
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:28
Barrett said the transfer from the Hurricanes to Auckland was the best choice for him and his wife.

Beauden Barrett confirms move to Blues as details of four-year deal - including 2020 break and possible Japan stint - revealed
04:20
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.

All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
01:37
No fewer than six players are contenders for the 12 and 13 jerseys this year.

Anton Lienert-Brown on All Blacks' midfield battle: 'Can't let an opportunity slip'
00:43
With Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock out, the All Blacks are without a captain to face Argentina.

Ben Smith staying coy on All Blacks' captaincy talk: 'Someone else will step in'