Beauden Barrett won't solve all of the Blues' problems, says Steve Hansen: 'It's a team game'

The star signing of Beauden Barrett won't be the fix-all required for the Blues, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says, with the star first-five to move to Auckland from the Hurricanes.

Barrett, 28, will move to the Blues as part of his new New Zealand Rugby deal, having spent the past nine seasons with the Hurricanes.

The signing comes as a timely boost for the Blues, having once again finished at the bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference, struggling to keep pace with the other four Kiwi sides.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Hansen says that the Blues will need more than one player - albeit boasting the quality of Barrett - to realistically compete for a first Super Rugby title since 2003.

"You can't win too many things without a good 10," Hansen began. "But having said that, you can't win too many things without a good forward pack, producing ball to go forwards.

"You can't win too many thing if your outsides aren't scoring tries and defending in the middle.

"It's a team game, and you need everyone to be doing their job."

Hansen though, did speak of the quality that Barrett will bring to the Blues, realistically not having boasted a world class first-five since Carlos Spencer.

"I think the Blues will be thinking that we've got someone here who we can build a team around," Hansen said.

"It's no different than any other franchise, even the All Blacks.