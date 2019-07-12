TODAY |

Beauden Barrett won't be handed Blues captaincy, Leon MacDonald confirms

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett won't find himself captain of the Blues in 2020, following his high profile switch from the Hurricanes.

As coach Leon MacDonald named his Blues side last night, along with the remaining four Kiwi Super Rugby sides, no captain has been named for the side's 2020 season.

This year saw a split captaincy scenario, with forwards Blake Gibson and Patrick Tuipulotu sharing the role across the season.

However, with Barrett to miss the start of Super Rugby in order to manage his workload after the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup campaign, MacDonald says that the star first-five won't be overloaded with leadership duties.

"Everyone is an option but I don't think so in year one. I don't think that would be fair on Beauden," MacDonald told Stuff.

"We have to march forward and he's got to come in and add and worry about himself. There's going to be enough pressure on him without having to worry about any of that.

"He will naturally contribute as a 10. He will want to have a say in how we run the game, which is great. But his job will simply be to come in, fit in and play well."

Other contenders for the Blues' captaincy would be TJ Ioane or James Parsons, captains of Auckland and North Harbour in the Mitre 10 Cup.

The Blues begin their Super Rugby season against the Chiefs on January 31 next year.

