Beauden Barrett destroys Ireland with man-of-the-match display in All Blacks' quarter-final win

Associated Press
The All Blacks trounced Ireland 46-14 to move into a Rugby World semi-final against England.

The result was virtually beyond doubt by halftime, when the New Zealanders led 22-0, and the continuance of two opposing streaks seemed certain.

The All Blacks haven't lost a World Cup game since a quarterfinal upset loss to France in 2007. Ireland are still yet to win a World Cup knockout game after eight attempts.

The Irish may never have felt more confident, after breaking their century-long drought with a win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 and winning again in Dublin last November. They were ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament, but were never in the contest in the quarterfinal.

Aaron Smith scored twice and Beauden Barrett crossed once in the first half, and the All Blacks added four more tries in the second half by Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, George Bridge and Jordie Barrett.

Robbie Henshaw stepped over for Ireland's first try in the 69th and the Irish were awarded a penalty try with four minutes to play when Todd was penalized on his own tryline and yellow-carded.

England beat Australia 40-16 earlier in Oita.

The All Blacks' fullback was too much to handle for the Irish in Tokyo.
