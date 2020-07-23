Beauden Barrett stuns Auckland rugby youth with surprise training visit

A group of under-10s rugby players in Auckland had their wet and cold training transformed last night after Blues superstar Beauden Barrett surprised them with a visit to help with drills.

Barrett and teammate Blake Gibson took time out to head down to College Rifles RFC and spent time helping out the Under-10 squad with their tackling and passing.

The pair also spent time after the session to answer questions and take plenty of photos.

Barrett told 1 NEWS experiences like that are what makes being a professional rugby player special.

"We can't control the weather but it is good to come out and mingle and offer some pointers to the youth because they're the next generation," Barrett said.

"I remember what it was like being a kid - to have franchise players and even provincial players come out. It's was pretty cool when I was a kid."

Barrett added one of the most special takeaways from those trainings is that he may be part of their rugby journeys.

"It doesn't get old because I get such a kick out of seeing smiles on their faces and seeing them grow and develop," he said.

"Teaching them a skill is something I walk away from feeling satisfied and really gets me going."