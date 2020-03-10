Beauden Barrett still unclear on when he will debut for Blues - 'It's like learning a different language'

Beauden Barrett fronted media today after appearing in his first public training session with the Blues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barrett has left fans in anticipation, however, with no confirmation whether he will make his debut appearance for the Blues earlier than expected.

The All Blacks first five suggested that he isn't quite ready to return to the Super Rugby just yet.

"Its always been up to Leon and I, depending on how I feel I'm going, if I feel like I've had a decent break - and we've been chatting heaps. I've been popping in and out of the camp all the way back since November.

"As to when I return, it's up to the coach. He picks the team. It's up to myself to get myself right physically and mentally, to learn all the plays, the new calls. It's like learning a different language at the moment, so I'm really enjoying that challenge."

Barrett also played down criticism over his extended holiday, which has seen him miss the first six rounds of the Super Rugby competition so far.

"I've been in no race to talk to people about my break, because its been my break. How they see it is up to them. I've really enjoyed it. It's been really beneficial to me and my family. I'm grateful for it, too. It's a unique opportunity that I feel that I've worked hard for and hopefully I benefit from it in the coming years."

Barrett said he will relish the challenge of entering the Blues at a time where they have won five of their last six matches, expressing a desire to play his way into the team and familiarise himself with the Blues style of play.

"It's a great challenge, like I said, being forced to learn quickly what this teams about what were doing - from the attack and defensive side and where we aim to get to. It's all really exciting for me and it's a challenge that I've thought long and hard about."