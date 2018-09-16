Beauden Barrett statistically the worst kicker in Test rugby, South African website suggests

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett has been statistically found to be the worst kicker in Test rugby since the start of 2015, according to a South African website.

While an obvious outlier to determine a goalkicker's standing sits solely in percentage of successful attempts, South African site goalkickers.co.za has taken other factors into account.

Aside from the numerical percentage, each kick's difficulty is also taken into account, with distance, angle, altitude, side of the field, score difference and foot used all accounted for.

That difficulty produces a "value added" statistic, calculating the number of points a player has scored compared to the expected return.

Barrett, 28, has in that time landed 83 of his 118 shots at goal, a return of 70 per cent. However, his value added is a paltry -16, meaning he's fallen 16 points short of what he should have scored.

Read more: 'I've been goal-kicking since I was six' - Beauden Barrett shuts down question about his form with the boot

Those numbers see Barrett ranked 52nd among all international kickers over the period, bottom of those in Test rugby.

Meanwhile, the numbers make for much better reading for Richie Mo'unga, landing 39 of 48 attempts at 81 per cent, his value added at +1.

Former Test star Dan Carter is the highest placed Kiwi on the list, coming in 11th place with a success rate of 76 per cent at a value added of +5. However, those numbers are somewhat deceiving, the statistics only taking in Carter's 2015 performances.