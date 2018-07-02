 

Beauden Barrett spoke with red-carded Frenchman after controversial collision in second Test - 'I felt sorry for him'

Beauden Barrett has admitted he made sure to speak with the Frenchman who gave him a concussion in the second All Blacks Test - but not to give him a piece of his mind.

Barrett said he was happy Benjamin Fall got to play in the third Test despite their clash.
In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Barrett could have been seriously injured in his mid-air collision with Benjamin Fall but he managed to walk away with a minor head injury while the French fullback was given a red card - an action World Rugby announced days later was incorrect.

"I caught up with [Benjamin] after the game and I told him I felt sorry for him," Barrett said.

"I didn't think it deserved what he got and I was pleased to see he was back available the following week.

"Unfortunately he had to go through the judiciary process and so on, but it was great he was back playing the next week. It was unintentional and, yeah, it was good to catch up with him after that game."

Barrett also came to the defence of contesting kicks in the game.

"It'll be a shame if it's taken away. I just think we need to get a bit of clarity around the rulings so that referees can be a 100 per cent clear on if it's intentional, if it's unintentional, and then whether it's a penalty or yellow card and so on."

Barrett was forced to miss the Hurricanes' shock loss to the Brumbies due to his concussion but has been cleared to train for this week's game against the Blues in Wellington.

