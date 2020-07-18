TODAY |

Beauden Barrett silences Wellington boos with first Blues try

Source:  1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett came back to bite the hand that used to feed him, scoring his first try for the Blues against none other than his former side, the Hurricanes.

The now-Blues star came back to bite the hand that used to feed him. Source: SKY

After making a high-profile switch to the Blues last off-season, Barrett was yet to cross over for his first Blues try, until tonight.

With his first few touches of the ball booed by the Wellington supporters, unforgiving of Barrett leaving the Hurricanes, the Blues star quickly made his doubters eat their words.

With an inside pass from halfback Finlay Christie, Barrett showed too much pace for the Hurricanes to get near, darting over to score his first five-pointer for the Blues.

Ultimately though, Barrett and the Blues' efforts proved to be in vain, the Hurricanes snatching a thrilling 29-27 victory at the death.

