Beauden Barrett shifts to fullback, Richie Mo'unga named at No. 10 and SBW returns for All Blacks' clash with Springboks

The All Blacks are mixing experience with experimentation for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with the Springboks in Wellington with both Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga named to start.

It's not the first time coach Steve Hansen has opted for a dual playmaker system in the backline having implemented the system last year with Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

But unlike that line-up - which saw the All Blacks beat the Wallabies 37-20 in Japan - Barrett will don the No.15 jersey this Saturday, leaving Mo'unga to pair up with TJ Perenara in the halves.

The adjustment sees regular fullback Ben Smith move to the right wing while Rieko Ioane slots in for Jordie Barrett, who drops out of the 23-man squad altogether after a tough performance against the Pumas in last week's 20-16 win in Buenos Aires.

"The selectors are once again very excited with the team we’ve selected and are very much looking forward to seeing them play," Hansen said.

"The key for us this week has been to continue building on the very good groundwork we’ve put in over the last couple of weeks.

"Whilst we were a little rusty last week, we’re looking forward to seeing improvements in all areas of our game this week."

Sonny Bill Williams also returns to the side starting at second-five after missing last week's Test still nursing a tight hamstring he picked up in the first week of the All Blacks' camp.

"His mindset has been pretty good, he’s been doing what he needs to do in rehab, his mindset shows in that stage," assistant coach Ian Foster said earlier this week.

In the forwards, an injection of experience has been given to the front row with Crusaders contingent Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks all set to start.

That shifts last week's starting front row of Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles and Angus Ta'avao to the bench. Brodie Rettalick remains in the locks but this week partners with long-time international teammate Sam Whitelock.

In the the loose forwards, Ardie Savea and Sam Cane have been given the week off, giving Shannon Frizell and Matt Todd the chance to start with Kieran Read. Dalton Papalii provides the cover on the bench.

Hansen said the Springboks will be pose a big challenge in Wellington with just four Tests to go before the World Cup where the two sides will clash in the opening match of their pool play.

"It’s always an exciting occasion when we play the Springboks. We have a lot of respect for them and love playing them, as they bring many challenges to the contest," he said.

"One of those challenge this week will be to not only match the physicality of the Boks, but to impose our own physicality on the game, and execute our game and our skillsets at a higher level."

Saturday's game kicks off at 7:30pm at Westpac Stadium.

All Blacks: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Matt Todd, 8. Kieran Read - captain, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Ben Smith, 15. Beauden Barrett