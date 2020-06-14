Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'

Blues star Beauden Barrett was momentarily caught in the wrong place against his former teammates today, with Dane Coles among others dragging him into a Hurricanes' try celebration at Eden Park.

Barrett said the post-try incident "happened in slow motion and it was almost like it was meant to be."

The funny moment came in the first half after Coles clearly relishing beating an attempted cover tackle from Barrett to score in the corner.

The hooker was then one of four Hurricanes to taunt a grinning Barrett and drag him into the celebrations.

“That just happened in slow motion and it was almost like it was meant to be", a smiling Barrett said in the post-game media conference.

“Fair play to him, he’s pretty good in the wide channel and in space so a guy like him should be able to finish against someone like me.”

The 29-year-old said there wasn’t too much in the way of sledging from his former teammates apart from the incident after the Coles try.

“I was quite surprised, at fullback you’re a little bit further away which was probably a good thing,” said Barrett.

Barrett would get the last laugh as the Blues went on to record a convincing 30-20 victory at a packed Eden Park.