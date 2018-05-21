Beauden Barrett says All Blacks masterminding new ways of countering quick defences

The innovation of rushing lines and quick defences to shut down the free-flowing attack of the All Blacks is set to meet a new test, with playmaker Beauden Barrett hinting today that coach Steve Hansen is looking to implement a new style to keep ahead of opposition.

The first-five told media today the All Blacks management had introduced a new approach to the game that would be a "challenge" for players, but one that could prove a world of difference with the Rugby World Cup around the corner.

"It's really exciting, getting an idea of where we're going with this team, and the changes we're looking to make which is exciting for me as a 10," Barrett said.

"Obviously the coaches have been watching Super Rugby for a while now, and northern hemisphere rugby. They've picked up on a few trends and ideas on how to keep moving and keep challenging us as players.

"We're really looking forward to getting together and running through a few minor changes today and tomorrow. It's important we keep moving forward and keep challenging ourselves."

When questioned what the "minor changes" were, Barrett remained tight-lipped.

"There's always innovation when it comes to Fozzie (assistant coach Ian Foster) and Steve. You will gradually see it the next few weeks. I don't want to give away too much."

However the 26-year-old was quick to deny the changes would revolutionise the game.

"I wouldn't go that far. It's just about us challenging ourselves, particularly around our skillsets, but also some structural change as well.

"Everyone is picking up on the idea of line-speed and teams are getting better and better at defending that way. So you have to be innovative in how you attack that. Everyone in the world is trying to do it (line speed), and we've got our ideas and look forward to implementing it out on the training field."