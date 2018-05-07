 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Beauden Barrett ruled out of clash against Brumbies as injury-plagued Hurricanes forced to shuffle line-up

share

Source:

AAP

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara will lead an injury-weakened Hurricanes in their Super Rugby match against the Brumbies in Canberra.

An ankle injury could see Barrett miss the Hurricanes clash with the Blues.

Jordie Barrett.

Source: Photosport

All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Vaea Fifita (both concussion) and Ardie Savea (ankle) are missing from Saturday's line-up following knocks during the Test series win over France.

Also absent is captain and England international Brad Shields, who returned from South Africa still suffering from the virus that ruled him out of the third Test of that series.

In a major blow to their title prospects, coach Chris Boyd confirmed impressive outside centre Matt Proctor will miss the rest of the campaign due to a cracked sternum.

Vince Aso, who specialises in the same position, was also scrubbed out for the season last month.

It means regular fullback Jordie Barrett will stay in the unfamiliar No.13 jumper, as he did in the twin losses to the Crusaders and Hurricanes before the international break.

Former Melbourne rebels five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop makes a rare and surprising start ahead of Ihaia West.

Sam Henwood and Reed Prinsep are the next-tier flanker combination for the second-placed visitors.

Utility back Wes Goosen returns from injury on the bench and could be invaluable for Boyd in the closing weeks.

The Hurricanes return to a venue where they were comfortable winners in last year's quarter-finals.

They need a victory to keep the heat on the competition-leading Crusaders, who have a bye this week.

Hurricanes: Nehe Milner-Skudder, Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (capt), Gareth Evans, Sam Henwood, Reed Prinsep, Sam Lousi, Michael Fatialofa, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Toby Smith.

Reserves: James O'Reilly, Chris Eves, Marcel Renata, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Blade Thomson, Jamie Booth, Ihaia West, Wes Goosen.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
New Zealand is one of six bidders currently competing to win hosting rights to the event.

Black Ferns delighted at prospect of NZ hosting 2021 World Cup - 'Women's rugby is going crazy here!'

2
Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Kiwi winger Ken Maumalo scratched from Warriors squad for home clash with Sharks

01:52
3
The AC75 foiling monohulls will be finalised tomorrow but Team NZ’s designer has already been busy looking for an edge.

Team New Zealand ready to reveal final rules around boat design for 2021 America’s Cup

00:31
4
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

00:22
5
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 