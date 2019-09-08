Beauden Barrett relishing role as All Blacks' main man for Rugby World Cup

Four years on from cementing his status as one of world rugby's star names, Beauden Barrett is ready to make his mark for the All Blacks at this year's World Cup in Japan.

Fresh on the scene as a 24-year old, Barrett served as a deputy alongside Colin Slade for Dan Carter at the 2015 World Cup in England.

Coming on as a substitute in the World Cup final against Australia, Barrett scored the final try that sealed the All Blacks' second straight Webb Ellis Cup victory in an almost passing of the torch moment between himself and Carter.

Now preparing to head to the 2019 World Cup in Japan as the All Blacks' senior playmaker, Barrett spoke to media about how different his role is from that of England 2015.

"A lot has changed," Barrett began.

"I'm now married, I've had more of a senior responsibility within the team, I'm getting older, I'm probably getting more demanding within the team.

"That comes with responsibility and time in the saddle too, there's no other place where I'd rather be, and that's right here and now, and I'm really excited about what's coming. It's going to be a big challenge."

Winning the World Rugby player of the year award in 2016 and 2017, as well as being a finalist last year, Barrett knows that much of the focus on the All Blacks as defending champions will fall on him heading into the World Cup.

"It's probably best to accept that, take it as a compliment and walk towards it.