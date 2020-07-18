Beauden Barrett prepared for Blues' 10 jersey after Otere Black injury

Beauden Barrett could finally be in line to don the Blues' number 10 jersey, following an injury to first-five Otere Black in last night's 29-27 defeat to the Hurricanes.

In the second half of last night's Blues defeat in Wellington, first-five Black had to be helped from the field after a nasty collision with the Hurricanes' Ben Lam.

As a result though, Barrett was shifted from fullback into first-five - his preferred position - and could be given more of a role at 10 should Black be ruled out for longer.

Speaking to media afterwards, Barrett didn't hide from the fact he wants that number 10 jersey, having mostly operated at fullback since moving to the Blues.

"I enjoyed that role and it's obviously my preferred position," Barrett said.

"I've been training there for the second half of trainings in case Otey [Black] got injured I'd be ready for that.

"I'm just happy to be playing where I can get ball in hand, that's where I feel that I have more influence."