Beauden Barrett on playing 'dream' 100th Super Rugby match for Hurricanes on Saturday

Hurricanes first-five eighth Beauden Barrett is set to join the 100 club, named to start in his 100th Super Rugby match for the Canes against the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday.

Barrett, 26, said he always wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and play for the Hurricanes.

"When growing up I remember dad playing for the club, so it was always a dream to play a game for the Hurricanes," said Barrett.

Beauden's father Kevin 'Smiley' Barrett played 14 games for the Hurricanes during the 1997-1998 Super Rugby seasons.

"And it to be my 100th is very special, I don't want the occasion to be overwhelming I want to focus on what I am there to do and that is to play well for the team.

"Win or lose after the game I'll be there with my family and my friends probably looking back over the past seven or eight years."

It will be a family affair on Saturday with younger brother Jordie Barrett named alongside Beauden at fullback and in the opposition Scott Barrett will be suiting up for the Crusaders.

"My family will be there, we've got Scott there in the opposition, so it will be a great family occasion.

"I'm very proud to become a part of that club (100) and excited to get out there."

The Hurricanes lost their opening Super Rugby match to the Bulls in Pretoria 21-19 but bounced back last week with a 34-9 win over the Jaguares in Argentina.