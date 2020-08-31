Beauden Barrett pays tribute to old man, 'rocks his jersey' at first North training session

Beauden Barrett has paid tribute to his dad after wearing Kevin’s Taranaki under-18s jersey at the North Island’s first training session in Wellington today ahead of the inter-island fixture this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Players from both sides donned their provincial jerseys after travelling to the capital.

Barrett proudly wore the Bulls’ number five jersey his father Kevin wore in his younger days.

“It’s been great to see them in their jerseys. Got a real flavour of a few numbers in there,” North co-coach Scott McLeod said.

“Beaudy Barrett decided to rock his old man's jersey from under-18s, so it's great to see a cotton jersey.”

While Barrett was representing his family as well as his home province, Blues hooker Kurt Eklund was sheepishly wearing his Auckland jersey.

“I'm going to be copping a bit of stick for wearing my Auckland jersey, as I'm with the Bay [of Plenty] at the moment, but because it’s all done on your first province,” Eklund said.