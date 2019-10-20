Beauden Barrett the only All Black in Brian O'Driscoll's RWC 'team of the tournament'

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett was the only Kiwi to make the cut in Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll's "team of the tournament" at the Rugby World Cup.

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup's finalists now locked in as England and South Africa, Ireland and Lions great O'Driscoll selected his best XV of players based on their performances up until this weekend's final two games.

Despite the All Blacks' dominance up until last weekend's 19-7 semi-final defeat to England, Barrett is the only Kiwi to be selected by O'Driscoll, slotting into his new position of fullback.

Three Japanese players made the cut, following the Brave Blossoms' history making run to the quarter-finals, before losing to South Africa. Wing Kenki Fukuoka, halfback Yutake Nagare and prop Keita Inagaki all named.

Two South Africans, Damian de Allende and Duane Vermeulen were named, while Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Sam Underhill, George Ford and Manu Tuilagi made up England's contribution.

Most surprising though, was the fact that none of O'Driscoll's Irish compatriots were included in his own side.

Brian O'Driscoll's team of the tournament: