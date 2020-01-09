Beauden Barrett nearly cops point-blank Israel Dagg golf shot in the face

All Blacks and Blues star Beauden Barrett was lucky to come away unscathed, nearly on the receiving end of a drive to the face from Israel Dagg.

As Beauden, younger brother Jordie and Dagg all took part in a Super Rugby promotional shoot yesterday, the three tried their hands at some golf in a bit of down time.

With the aim to chip the ball for Beauden to catch, Dagg perhaps took things too far, nailing a drive straight towards the All Blacks' first-five's face.