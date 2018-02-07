Beauden Barrett to miss Hurricanes' final pre-season hit out against Blues

The big guns are back in force for the Hurricanes ahead of Thursday's pre-season trial against the Blues in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fresh off an earlier win over the Crusaders and a Brisbane Tens finals berth, Canes boss Chris Boyd has called up his All Blacks for the hit-out.

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Vaea Fifita will all play, as well as Julian Savea, while Asafo Aumua will start on the bench.

Beauden Barrett will skip the match due to personal commitments but will join his teammates in Pretoria next week for their opening Super Rugby clash with the Bulls.

They'll play the Jaguares the following week in Argentina.

"While we were delighted with how the group progressed through the Tens tournament, it was also really pleasing to return to New Zealand and get such positive reports about the work the remaining squad had put in," Boyd said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to continue that progress against the Blues, who have already shown that they're progressing nicely in 2018."

HURRICANES: Matt Proctor, Julian Savea, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Wes Goosen, Ihaia West, TJ Perenara, Gareth Evans, Ardie Savea, Brad Shields, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Ben May, Ricky Riccitelli, Toby Smith.