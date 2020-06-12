Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks

Beauden Barrett would never have punted or drop kicked a ball quite like this before, with the Blues superstar kicking off the Eden Park stadium roof to mark the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Drop kicking from the roof seemed understandably tough before Barrett requested the harness so he could get closer to the edge of the roof to launch a punt through the uprights, which he pulled off.

Beauden Barrett at fullback, no room for Dan Carter in Blues side for Canes clash

Ardie Savea returns as Hurricanes name side to face Blues

Why Beauden Barrett won't wear 10 for the Blues against Hurricanes