Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks

Beauden Barrett would never have punted or drop kicked a ball quite like this before, with the Blues superstar kicking off the Eden Park stadium roof to mark the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend.
Drop kicking from the roof seemed understandably tough before Barrett requested the harness so he could get closer to the edge of the roof to launch a punt through the uprights, which he pulled off.
Barrett will line up at fullback for the Blues against his former teammates at the Hurricanes on Sunday, with a huge crowd expected at Eden Park.