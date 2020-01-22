Beauden Barrett to make first appearance for Taranaki club side in a decade

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett is poised to end his lengthy post-World Cup break with a rare club rugby appearance.

Barrett, who ditched the Hurricanes for the Blues for this season, is yet to pull on his boots in a competitive match in 2020.

His first match in five months will be for Coastal Rugby Club in Taranaki, when they take on Southern at Rahotu.

"We're playing Southern, which is a big derby match for us, so it always draws a large crowd," Coastal's chairwoman Janet Fleming told Newshub.

Beauden Barrett. Source: Photosport

"Having Beauden playing in it is likely to pack the ground out completely."