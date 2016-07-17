Beauden Barrett to make 100th Hurricanes appearance against Crusaders

Beauden Barrett will bring up his century for the Hurricanes, named to start his 100th match for the side when they take on the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday.

Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Investec Super Rugby game between the BNZ Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium. Source: Photosport

Barrett made his debut for the Hurricanes in 2011, quickly becoming a key figure in their rise to the top of New Zealand's Super Rugby side, culminating in their first ever title in 2016.

He joins the likes of Tana Umaga, Rodney So'oialo and Conrad Smith among those to reach the milestone for the Hurricanes.

Elsewhere, prop Ben May brings up his 100th Super Rugby appearance - after stints with both the Crusaders and Chiefs.

Coach Chris Boyd has otherwise named an unchanged starting XV from the side that defeated the Jaguares 34-9 in Buenos Aires last night.

On the bench, young hooker Asafo Aumua has been named, likely to make his first Super Rugby appearance.

Prop Marcel Renata could also make his debut for the side, with Alex Fidow picking up an injury against the Jaguares.

Ihaia West returns to the side as cover at first-five, replacing Jackson Gardon-Bachop.

HURRICANES: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Julian Savea, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara. 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Vaea Fifita, 3. Ben May, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Chris Eves.