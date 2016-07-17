 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Beauden Barrett to make 100th Hurricanes appearance against Crusaders

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett will bring up his century for the Hurricanes, named to start his 100th match for the side when they take on the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday.

Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Investec Super Rugby game between the BNZ Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 16 July 2016 Photo: Joseph Johnson / www.photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Investec Super Rugby game between the BNZ Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium.

Source: Photosport

Barrett made his debut for the Hurricanes in 2011, quickly becoming a key figure in their rise to the top of New Zealand's Super Rugby side, culminating in their first ever title in 2016.

He joins the likes of Tana Umaga, Rodney So'oialo and Conrad Smith among those to reach the milestone for the Hurricanes.

Elsewhere, prop Ben May brings up his 100th Super Rugby appearance - after stints with both the Crusaders and Chiefs.

Coach Chris Boyd has otherwise named an unchanged starting XV from the side that defeated the Jaguares 34-9 in Buenos Aires last night.

On the bench, young hooker Asafo Aumua has been named, likely to make his first Super Rugby appearance.

Prop Marcel Renata could also make his debut for the side, with Alex Fidow picking up an injury against the Jaguares.

Ihaia West returns to the side as cover at first-five, replacing Jackson Gardon-Bachop.

HURRICANES: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Julian Savea, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara. 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Vaea Fifita, 3. Ben May, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Chris Eves.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Fraser Armstrong, 18. Marcel Renata, 19. Michael Fatialofa, 20. Blade Thompson, 21. Richard Judd, 22. Ihaia West, 23. Vince Aso.

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:14
2
Carmelo Anthony was a tad miffed about this play in the Thunder’s 122-112 loss to Houston.

Watch: 'Where the f*** was help?!' OKC star explodes at Steven Adams after defensive shocker

3

'He'd be on the list' - Wallabies set sights on Eddie Jones as Michael Cheika replacement

00:15
4
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

'Rarely will you see a more valiant, match-winning knock' - UK media praise Ross Taylor's Dunedin masterclass

01:03
5
The Black Caps batsman belted 181 not out to claim the fourth ODI in Dunedin.

Birthday boy Ross Taylor feeling 'every bit 34' after match winning effort against England

04:10
Mr Morgan says the government should be means testing those claiming their state pension, so only those who need it get it.

Gareth Morgan doesn't want his Super as he turns 65, says NZ needs means-testing

Mr Morgan questions why taxpayers are paying for those who can easily afford to look after themselves.

03:35
The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job, as an unmarried woman, would have inconceivable when she entered politics.

Helen Clark says being unmarried, female PM at 37 would 'not have been possible' when she entered politics

The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job would have inconceivable when she entered politics in the early 1980s.


Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

02:24
The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.

Farmers find creative ways out of Cyclone Gita chaos and avoid losing $1 million worth of milk

Kiwi ingenuity is keeping the Golden Bay farmers afloat.

00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

'I'll give myself the best chance' - Ross Taylor in race against time for England decider following heroic unbeaten 181

The star battled through injury in Dunedin yesterday as he helped New Zealand chase down England's mammoth 335.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 