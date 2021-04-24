TODAY |

Beauden Barrett leads Suntory to convincing playoff victory in Tokyo

Source:  1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett has led his Suntory Sungoliath side to a convincing victory in the opening round of the Top League playoffs in Japan.

A strong crowd turned out in Tokyo, despite the city being placed in an emergency lockdown yesterday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Barrett's side thumped NEC Green Rockets 76-31 this evening, starting off the onslaught with a second minute try.

It was nothing more than a formality for Suntory, who led 36-5 at halftime.

They advance to play Elliott Dixon's Ricoh Black Rams in the quarter finals on May 9. The Black Rams survived a second-half comeback from Toshiba Brave Lupus to secure a 27-24 victory earlier today.

Kieran Read and TJ Perenara play tomorrow for Toyota Verblitz and NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes respectively.

