Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has joked that he expected to be called into the touring squad, having initially been handed a rest from the upcoming Test with Argentina on October 1.

Barrett was one of six players to be rested from the 28-man touring party, intending to re-join his teammates ahead of the Test with South Africa on October 8.

Instead, he will depart this afternoon, after Lima Sopoaga's decision to remain in New Zealand to attend the birth of his first child.

Barrett though, says that he was anticipating his involvement in the match.

"I was ready to go, I thought it'd be too good to be true," he joked.