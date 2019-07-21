TODAY |

Beauden Barrett heroically saves certain try as All Blacks scrape win over Argentina

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Beauden Barrett may often be lauded for his attacking play, but it was his defence that saved the All Blacks from a first defeat to Argentina in this morning's 20-16 win.

With Argentina on the counter attack, midfielder Jeronimo de la Fuente found winger Ramiro Moyano outside him. Moyano then tried an offload back inside him, before de la Fuente pounced on the loose ball to claim a try.

Referee Angus Gardner initially signalled a try had been scored, before the TMO showed that Barrett had in fact dragged Moyano into touch, reversing the on-field decision.

Barrett's defensive work proved to be the All Blacks' saving grace, holding on for a nervy four-point victory in Buenos Aires to begin their Rugby Championship campaign.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first-five's defensive wonder proved vital in his side's 20-16 win. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dane Coles is tackled against Argentina
All Blacks deny Argentina famous victory in Buenos Aires to win Rugby Championship opener
2
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
3
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
4
The All Blacks' lock had pace to burn in a runaway effort in Buenos Aires.
Brodie Retallick shows searing speed in classic intercept try against Argentina
5
The first-five's defensive wonder proved vital in his side's 20-16 win.
Beauden Barrett heroically saves certain try as All Blacks scrape win over Argentina
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30
With World Cup spots up for grabs, Cane's side are staying focussed on tomorrow's Test.

All Blacks 'looking no further' than Argentina clash, says Sam Cane
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

'They'll be less of a threat' - Springboks coach taunts Folau-less Wallabies
00:36
Crotty's Crusaders career is over, missing tomorrow's final with injury.

'I always dreamed of playing for the Crusaders' - Ryan Crotty's tribute after end of Super Rugby career
1 NEWS

All Blacks' rookies have 'stepped up really well' to face Argentina, says captain Cane