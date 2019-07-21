Beauden Barrett heroically saves certain try as All Blacks scrape win over Argentina

Beauden Barrett may often be lauded for his attacking play, but it was his defence that saved the All Blacks from a first defeat to Argentina in this morning's 20-16 win.

With Argentina on the counter attack, midfielder Jeronimo de la Fuente found winger Ramiro Moyano outside him. Moyano then tried an offload back inside him, before de la Fuente pounced on the loose ball to claim a try.

Referee Angus Gardner initially signalled a try had been scored, before the TMO showed that Barrett had in fact dragged Moyano into touch, reversing the on-field decision.