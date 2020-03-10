Beauden Barrett gets stuck in as he's filmed training with the Blues for the first time

A relaxed Beauden Barrett shared a laugh with coach Leon MacDonald today as he was filmed for the first time training with the Blues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today was the first time Barrett has been seen with the Auckland Super Rugby franchise side since his extended holiday.

A smiling Barrett seemed to be in good spirits and well rested after making the most of his fun-filled off-season.

During his summer break from rugby Barrett attended the Super Bowl in the US, participated in the NZ All Abilities Golf Championship and played some cricket in the Black Clash T20 match.

Barrett signed with the Blues last year after eight years with the Hurricanes.

The All Blacks star has missed the first six rounds of the Super Rugby this year as Blues fans eagerly await his debut.

Although the star play-maker will be a welcome addition to the team, the Blues have been on a great run of form in his absence with Otere Black staking a strong claim to the number 10 jersey.

The Blues have won five of their last six games and are on a three game winning streak.