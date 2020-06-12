Beauden Barrett at fullback, no room for Dan Carter in Blues side for Canes clash

Beauden Barrett will make his Blues debut from fullback as opposed to first-five, as the Auckland franchise named their team for their Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Hurricanes.

Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett, 29, will wear the 15 jersey against his former side the Hurricanes, with Blues coach Leon MacDonald keeping the faith in Otere Black - at the helm as the Blues rose to third on the pre-Covid Super Rugby ladder.

Elsewhere, Rieko Ioane is named to start in midfield alongside TJ Faiane, while leading try scorer Mark Telea starts on the right wing.

New Zealand Sevens youngster Caleb Clarke starts on the left wing, having been released back to Super Rugby after the 2020 Olympic postponement.

Forwards duo Alex Hodgman and Josh Goodhue also both make their returns to the side, having both previously been injured.

There is no place for veteran Dan Carter, called in as injury cover for Stephen Perofeta.

The Blues host the Hurricanes at Eden Park on Sunday afternoon.

Blues: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Otere Black, 9. Sam Nock, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Tom Robinson, 5. Josh Goodhue, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2. James Parsons, 1. Alex Hodgman.