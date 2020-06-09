TODAY |

Beauden Barrett expects 'cheeky comments' from former Canes teammates in Blues debut – 'Definitely Colesy and TJ'

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Hurricanes first-five Beauden Barrett says he's expecting to get a couple of verbal jabs from his old teammates on Sunday when he makes his Blues debut - especially from All Blacks TJ Perenara and Dane Coles.

Barrett said he’s played Sunday’s game in his head multiple times to make sure he knows what’s coming. Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett is set to earn his first cap with the Auckland franchise in the opening round of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, which kicks off this weekend, and first up is his former club of nine seasons.

But Barrett told media today he'd been thinking about his first game against the Hurricanes since before the domestic competition was even announced.

"I've played this game in my head a few times already during Covid," Barrett said.

Barrett admitted he wasn't just envisioning what skills and gameplans his former allies will use to shut him down during the mental simulations, though.

"Undoubtably, there'll be some cheeky comments," he said.

"There'll be all sorts out there - definitely from Colesy and it wouldn't be TJ without a few cheeky comments."

One Hurricane who may not be out there throwing verbal jabs about, though, could be one of Barrett's closest former teammates - his brother, Jordie.

The Hurricanes confirmed this afternoon the youngest Barrett isn't training today while a shoulder injury is being examined, but he'll be given until Friday to prove his fitness.

