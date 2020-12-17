TODAY |

Beauden Barrett as excited by ramen as the rugby as he’s unveiled by his Japanese club

Beauden Barrett was officially unveiled by his new Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath yesterday.

The two-time World Rugby player of the year was given the VIP treatment, getting suited and booted before the business of commercial commitments.

It's not just rugby on his mind, either, with the All Blacks star relishing the chance to eat Japanese food.

“Tonkotsu ramen is number one. I'm very hungry at the moment actually. Hopefully there's one down there.

"Basically everything, we love Japanese food, looking forward to going out to lunch and getting into the Japanese cuisine again,” Barrett said.

The new team kit may resemble a Hurricanes jersey, but he'll be heading back to the Blues for Super Rugby in 2022.

