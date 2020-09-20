TODAY |

Beauden Barrett cites fathers 96' Ranfurly Shield win as inspiration following stunning victory over Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

Following Taranaki's triumphant Ranfurly Shield challenge against Canterbury last night, Beauden Barrett reflected on his unique childhood memories of the Shield and what it meant to him.

Beauden’s father Kevin lifted the Shield for Taranaki back in 1996 inspiring the next generation of Barretts watching on. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to 1 NEWS' Jordan Oppert after Taranaki's 23-22 win, Barrett said the moment was made even more special after being able to follow in his fathers footsteps in Lifting the Log o' Wood.

Barrett recalled watching his father Kevin lift the shield back in 1996 for Taranaki, citing it as the inspiration to one day claim the shield himself. 

"It's something I dreamt of as a kid you know watching dad lift it in 96' so for me, Jordie and Scott its a proud moment today, not just to play for Taranaki but especially to win this."

Barrett also touched on his fondness for the black and yellow jersey and the ability to follow in his father's footsteps.

"It means so much, I was fortunate enough to remember dad playing for Taranaki and he was a huge influence in that upbringing and the dream of playing for Taranaki, so to live it, every opportunity we try and get back and play for the Naki and for Coastal so here it is we're living the dream."

Rugby
