Beauden Barrett backing Ian Foster for All Blacks coach: 'We can have some continuity'

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett suggested today he is backing the team's current assistant coach, Ian Foster, to take over from Steve Hansen, whose last match as the All Blacks' coach was last week.

After failing to defend the Rugby World Cup - crashing out of the tournament in a semi-final defeat to eventual runners up England - the process now begins to settle on Hansen's replacement for the highly sought-after job.

Having been an assistant coach since 2012, Foster has been tipped to be in the running to take the top job - the same way that Hansen was elevated to retiring Sir Graham Henry's position after the 2011 World Cup.

However, the semi-final defeat may also signal a shift away from the Henry-Hansen style of coaching, implemented by the All Blacks since 2004, potentially seeing Foster's chances diminish.

Arriving back into New Zealand this morning from Japan, Beauden Barrett outlined that he would be more than comfortable for Foster to take the reigns for the All Blacks charge towards the 2023 World Cup in France.

"I've really loved working with Fozzie [Foster] over the last eight years," Barrett said.

"He's a very intelligent coach, he's a great team man and hopefully we can have some continuity going forward."