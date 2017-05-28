 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea could become latest headaches for Steve Hansen after tough Super Rugby win

share

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

The issue of concussion has come to the foreground in New Zealand Super Rugby once again.

The Hurricanes didn't risk playing Barrett after he complained of a sore head prior to the game, and Savea was knocked out during the match.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

On the back of head knocks to Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty and Matt Todd, All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett sat out this morning's Hurricanes-Bulls game in South Africa after he started getting headaches on arrival in Pretoria.

Barrett had been named to start in the No.10 jersey for the match but the Hurricanes opted to err on the side of caution instead and not risk the superstar playmaker with Super Rugby finals and the Lions Tour just around the corner.

But while they saved one All Black from a potential head knock issue, the Hurricanes were forced to deal with another in the 34-20 win as loose forward Ardie Savea left the field after he was knocked out before halftime.

A hard-contested tackle saw Savea land on his back, but the whiplash from the collision along with his head being rocked back and hitting the turf too combined for a nasty knock.

It now means with the Lions Tour just a few weeks away, seven potential All Blacks for the series have suffered or identified head problems this year – a worrying stat for All Blacks management and fans alike.

Related

Andrew Saville

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
2
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

LIVE: Team NZ enter day two of America's Cup action hunting two wins against Dean Barker's Japan and the reckless Brits

00:45
3
The Super Samoan spent time with the star of the upcoming Aquaman film prior to his UFC Auckland fight in two weeks.

Watch: Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa joins in inspirational haka for UFC fighter Mark Hunt

01:58
4
The Hurricanes didn't risk playing Barrett after he complained of a sore head prior to the game, and Savea was knocked out during the match.

Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea could become latest headaches for Steve Hansen after tough Super Rugby win

00:30
5
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

America's Cup recap: The bashful Brits are at it again, Spithill claims first bragging rights and Barker prepares for old company

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

17:38
Harry's is the story of a bright young man failed by the system, and comes with a message of hope from the family he left behind.

'Harry was one of the brave ones' - mum fights to improve mental health system after son's death

Harry's is the story of a bright young man failed by the system, and comes with a message of hope from the family he left behind.

02:35
After retiring from the armed services, Major Ian Martyn took on a generous new mission.

Goodsorts: Meet the army veteran retuning war medals to their rightful owners

After retiring from the armed services, Major Ian Martyn took on a generous new mission.


00:30
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

America's Cup recap: The bashful Brits are at it again, Spithill claims first bragging rights and Barker prepares for old company

1 NEWS NOW looks back at an entertaining first day in Bermuda.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ