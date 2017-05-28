Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea could become latest headaches for Steve Hansen after tough Super Rugby win

The issue of concussion has come to the foreground in New Zealand Super Rugby once again.

On the back of head knocks to Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty and Matt Todd, All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett sat out this morning's Hurricanes-Bulls game in South Africa after he started getting headaches on arrival in Pretoria.

Barrett had been named to start in the No.10 jersey for the match but the Hurricanes opted to err on the side of caution instead and not risk the superstar playmaker with Super Rugby finals and the Lions Tour just around the corner.

But while they saved one All Black from a potential head knock issue, the Hurricanes were forced to deal with another in the 34-20 win as loose forward Ardie Savea left the field after he was knocked out before halftime.

A hard-contested tackle saw Savea land on his back, but the whiplash from the collision along with his head being rocked back and hitting the turf too combined for a nasty knock.