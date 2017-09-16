Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

Nehe Milner-Skudder and Beauden Barrett have combined for a jaw dropping try against the Springboks in tonight's huge 57-0 win to the All Blacks in Albany.

The try started 15 metres inside the All Blacks' half when Milner-Skudder intercepted a loose pass by the South African's, racing away into enemy territory.

He then popped the ball back to Barrett who was looming up on his outside, before a majestic no look flick pass from Barrett back to Milner-Skudder who bamboozled the Boks' defence, sending the winger in for an easy try.