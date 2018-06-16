Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Vaea Fifita will not travel with the side to Dunedin, both suffering from concussion after last night's 26-13 win over France in Wellington.

There are also doubts over the participation of both Liam Squire and Nathan Harris.

Barrett, 27, failed a concussion test in last night's win, following a nasty head knock suffered after a mid-air collision with France fullback Benjamin Fall.

Fifita, 26, has also suffered a concussion complaint, with the All Blacks confirming the pair's status on Twitter today.

Squire, 27, is a doubt for next week's third Test in Dunedin, having injured his shoulder last night. Highlanders forward Jackson Hemopo has been called into the squad as cover.