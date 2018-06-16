 

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Vaea Fifita will not travel with the side to Dunedin, both suffering from concussion after last night's 26-13 win over France in Wellington.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.
There are also doubts over the participation of both Liam Squire and Nathan Harris.

Barrett, 27, failed a concussion test in last night's win, following a nasty head knock suffered after a mid-air collision with France fullback Benjamin Fall.

Fifita, 26, has also suffered a concussion complaint, with the All Blacks confirming the pair's status on Twitter today.

Squire, 27, is a doubt for next week's third Test in Dunedin, having injured his shoulder last night. Highlanders forward Jackson Hemopo has been called into the squad as cover.

Harris, 26, will head home for the birth of his child, meaning Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli also joins up with the squad, with no other backup to Codie Taylor currently with the All Blacks.

All Blacks

