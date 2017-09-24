 

Bay of Plenty veteran Mike Delaney goes down with cramp attempting last minute drop-goal

Veteran Bay of Plenty first-five Mike Delaney had a moment to forget in his side's 31-all draw with Counties Manukau in Tauranga, going down with cramp attempting to win the game with a drop goal.

The 35-year old was on his last legs in the 31-all draw with Counties Manukau.
With regular time up, Bay of Plenty surged upfield, with Delaney getting into position for the game deciding moment.

Things would only go downhill from there, with the 35-year old's body giving out, cramping up at the last moment to see his kick fall short of the target.

The draw sees Bay of Plenty move third in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship, while Counties Manukau move off the bottom of the Premiership ladder, ahead of neighbours Auckland.

