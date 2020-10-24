Bay of Plenty thump Canterbury in Mitre 10 Cup

Bay of Plenty have thumped Canterbury 44-8 in Tauranga this afternoon to notch their second straight win in the Mitre 10 Cup premiership.

Chase Tiatia opened the scoring after nine minutes, backing up on the inside to finish off a great Steamers move from a lineout.

The mercurial Hurricane, playing at second five-eighth, added a second 10 minutes later for the hosts, charging down a kick before reeling in the ball to dot down.

Bay of Plenty’s third try would come in controversial circumstances, the referee awarding a penalty try after sinbinning Canterbury lock Sam Darry for an intentional offside as the Cantabs tried to scramble back after a Steamers break.

The controversial penalty try saw Bay of Plenty take a 22-3 lead into halftime.

There would be more pain for Canterbury in the second half, with left winger Joe Webber finishing off a try 15 minutes after the break.

A yellow card to Steamers substitute forward Nathan Vella three minutes later wouldn’t knock Bay of Plenty off course.

Kaleb Trask scored despite the Steamers being down to 14, the fullback pouncing after an audacious flick pass from Webber on the left wing was deflected into his path.

Canterbury’s woes continued as a calamitous attempt to catch a kick from two players led to a Scott Curry.

All Blacks Cullen Grace scored a consolation try in his final game for Canterbury before travelling to Australia for the Rugby Championship.

Bay of Plenty’s third win sees them leapfrog North Harbour, who face Auckland later tonight, off last place in the premiership ladder, while Canterbury are third from bottom.