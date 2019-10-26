Bay of Plenty secure promotion after grinding out ugly win over Hawke's Bay

They didn’t score a try, but the Bay of Plenty Steamers won’t care after securing promotion to domestic rugby’s Premiership after grinding out a 12-7 win over Hawke’s Bay at Rotorua International Stadium last night.

The Magpies had a snatch to snatch victory – or force extra time – late in the match but were turned away by some inspired defence from the home side.

Bay of Plenty’s win was built on an outstanding display from their forwards with first-five eighth Dan Hollinshead kicking four penalties.

The Steamers will return to the Premiership next season for the first time since 2013, replacing the relegated Counties Manukau Steelers, who had just one win in the Premiership.